Lamu port in Kenya to cut shipping cost to East Africa

The Chinese-built Lamu port located on the Kenyan coast is expected to reduce shipping costs to Ethiopia and South Sudan, the industry said on Monday.

Gilbert Langat, CEO of the Shippers Council of Eastern Africa told a forum in Kenya’s capital Nairobi that the Lamu port is closer to Ethiopia and South Sudan as compared to the Mombasa port which is currently in use for transit cargo.

“The Lamu port will also attract larger vessels resulting in lower unit cost for shipping cargo because of its deep natural harbor,” Langat said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in May 2021 inaugurated the first berth of Lamu port, which is part of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

Langat said that the construction of roads linking Lamu port to major towns has reduced the freight costs of using the port.

“The facility will also have a competitive price advantage in handling bulk commodities such as fertilizers, motor vehicles and petroleum products,” he revealed.

According to Langat, Lamu port’s wide navigable entrance channel makes it a natural transshipment hub for sea cargo in eastern Africa. Enditem