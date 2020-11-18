Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) has opened admission for a three year undergraduate programme starting January 2021 intake for students.

The admission is open until January 11, 2021, with late admission open until January, 25 2021.

A statement issued in Accra said LUG currently offers highly rated three-year undergraduate programmes in Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Computer Science, Economics and International Relations, Law, Marketing and Politics and International Relations.

It said the University’s academic and student support Departments were accessible online, and have invested heavily into incorporating the best delivery methods to maintain the same high-quality teaching, seminars and support services that make the Lancaster experience unique.

In addition, and as a member of the global Lancaster University community, LUG students have online access to a library of resources which including; over 150,000 e-books and journals.

The statement said the University was committed to rewarding academic excellence and enabling students the opportunity to realize their full academic potential, regardless of their background.

It said as such LUG offers generous scholarships, bursaries and tuition grants to ease the financial burden.

It said prospective students applying for admission are encouraged to apply for one of the funding options available.

LUG has a simple online application process, and Admissions Advisors are available to guide applicants throughout the entire journey.