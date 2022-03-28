Land And Sea Borders Opened

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says all land and sea borders will be opened from Monday, March 28, 2022 following a comprehensive review of raft of measures to fight the COVID-19 infections.

To that end, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin.

Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result, and will be offered vaccination on arrival.

In a televised address Sunday evening, President Akufo-Addo said wearing of facemasks would no longer be mandatory from Monday, March 28.

The revision of the Covid-19 measures was premised on the rapidly declining COVID-19 infections and the relative success of the vaccination campaign with 13.1 million people vaccinated so far.

“It has been a difficult two years for all of us, and we are seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel,” he said.

” I appeal to all of us to live responsibly, protect ourselves at all times, and do everything we can to stay safe, as we lift these restrictions.”

“Now is the time for all of us to join hands, work hard, and help put our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity, as we resume full production and increase productivity.”

“As your President, I assure you that, sooner rather than later, our economy will rebound from the ravages of COVID-19.”

“The policies we are implementing will, with your active support, help grow the economy at a much faster rate, help create jobs for the youth, and help us overcome the difficulties we are faced with”.

President Akufo-Addo commended all well-meaning Ghanaians for their cooperation and support in adhering to the safety protocols adding: “I thank you for the opportunity you have given me to be your President in these difficult times.”

The relative success chalked in winning the fight against COVID-19 had been a collective one, which reinforce “my belief that, if we are united, there is no obstacle or hurdle too high to surmount in our quest to build a progressive and prosperous Ghana,” he said.

“This too shall pass!! For the Battle is still the Lord’s!!

As at Friday, March 25, there were 72 Covid-19 active cases, with no severe or critically ill persons at the treatment centres.

Ghana has conducted 2.4 million tests, with 1,445 deaths recorded so far.