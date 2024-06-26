Land Boundary Dispute: Comet Estate Boss Rubbishes Kwabenya Queen-mother Claims

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Comet Properties Limited, Nanaodeneho Kyeremateng, has gone after the Paramount Queen mother of the Kwabenya Traditional Area in the Greater Accra, Naa Korkoi Dugbatey I, warning the queen and her elders of Nii Odai Ntow family from Kwabenya to stay away from his lands at the Comet Estates at Brekuso in the Eastern Region.

The Ghanaian senior legal luminary stressed that evidence on record showed that the said land belonged to the Comet Properties Limited who acquired valid title from from the Aduana Abrade family at Asabi Brekuso in 2002, serving as boundary around Ashonmang and Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region on one hand and Brekuso.

He accused Naa Korkoi Dugbatey I for using armed land-guards and thugs to foment unnecessary trouble which has created insecurity to the occupants on the lands belongings to Comet Estates at Brekuso in the Eastern Region, stressing that the Kwabenya Queen mother and her elders of Nii Odai Ntow family have no claim over Comet Estates land at Brekuso.

Mr Kyeremateng could not fathom why the Queen-mother would continue to use many fake and illegal land documents to peddle lies to the general public over the traditional land boundary between the people of Brekuso and Nii Odai Ntow family of Kwabenya in Accra.

According to Mr Kyeremateng, he strongly believes that Naa Korkoi Dugbatey and her followers, particularly the elders of Nii Odai Ntow family’s continuous ownership claim of the vast lands he [Nanaodeneho Kyeremateng] legally, genuinely and lawfully bought from the Aduana Abrade family at Asabi Brekuso, was completely lawlessness and wickedness.

He noted that armed land-guards and thugs in orders of Naa Korkoi Dugbatey I and elders of Nii Odai Ntow family have gone to the Brekusu area a couple of days ago to terrorise residents who bought lands from the Comet Properties Limited serving as boundary around Ashonmang and Kwabenya and Brekuso.

He indicated that the Ghana military subsequently stepped in to curtail the situation.

Mr Kyeremateng has subsequently called out the Nii Odai Ntow family for the alleged destruction caused to the properties of his company and residents a week ago.

Mincing no words, the lawyer rubbished Naa Korkoi Dugbatey I claims that he has no proper land documents covering the lands his company bought from the elders of Brekuso hence his inability to reconstruct the building structures at Comet Estates at Brekuso which have become obsolete.

Mr Kyeremateng provided evidence of land documentations to support his claims that indeed the elders of Aduana Abrade family of Asabi Brekuso have leased part of their lands to Comet Properties Limited since in 2002 and duly registered at the Lands Commission in Koforidua.

Mr Kyeremateng further denied assertion of the Queen mother of Kwabenya that the land in question is part of the Accra Eastern because the land is in the Eastern Region and becomes property of the Comet Properties Limited.

“This is completely false, “I am saying that Naa Korkoi Dugbatey I, is a complete liar and I am prepared to meet her any where she wants me to state my case,’ Mr Kyeremateng fired salvo.

Mr Kyeremateng was responding to the outburst of Naa Korkoi Dugbatey who spoke

to some senior journalists on Monday June 24,2024.

The queen mother told the journalists that

the claim by Comet Properties Limited that its land is in part of the Eastern Region is false because the said land in question is in the Greater Accra region and becomes property of the Kwabenya Stool.

In a quick rebuttal to detail the issues, Mr Kyeremateng explained that in the case of [Bosompim vrs Martei ] (1904) supra declared a title of land covering 12,690 acres for the benefit of Nii Odai Ntow family of Ashongman and Kwabenya.

According to him, the Bosompim was Brekuso chief and Martei was Ashongman chief in the Ga State.

“So the Brekuso people shared boundaries with the Nii Odai Ntow family from Kwabenya in Accra to the extent of the North Eastern side of their land measuring 12,690 acres,” the Lawyer explained.

He indicated that in 1975 the Nii Odai Ntow family made a statutory declaration registered no.2551/1977 and by virtue of the judgement of (Bosompim vrs Martei) and its judgement plan vested the whole 12,690 acres into as allodial owners.

He reaffirmd stressed that the Brekuso lands part of them have been leased to Comet Properties Limited since 2002 by the Aduana Abrade family of Asabi Brekuso was vested as the allodial owners of land by virtue of a statutory registered and duly registered at the Lands Commission in Koforidua.

According to Mr Kyeremateng, the 400 acres of land conveyed by Aduana Abrade family of Asabi, Brekuso is never part of the Nii Odai Ntow family land covering 12,690 acres, adding we share near boundaries with the Nii Odai Ntow family land.

“In 1995 Nii Ngleshie Addy V without the knowledge of the Brekuso people (Aduana Abrade family) and the Nii Odai Ntow family fraudulently procured a title certificate covering 789 acres of which 407 acres belongs to the Aduana Abrade family of Asabi Brekuso and 350 acres also belongs to the Odai Ntow family and constitute part of the Odai Ntow family land covering 12,690 acres.

“The Ngleshie Addy V in 2003 filed writs separately against the Aduana Abrade family of Asabi Brekuso for a declaration of title in suit titled: Ngleshie Addy V Vrs Comet Properties Limited & Anr. which comet properties Ltd counter claimed for 407 acres and case still pending,” he explained.

Similarly, Mr Kyeremateng pointed out that the Gbese stool, Ga Stool and Korle Wulomo also instituted a case against Comet Properties Limited on the same land and it is pending.

“We want to reiterate by stating that the judgement obtained by Odai Ntow family in Ngleshie Addy V case and others and Judgements in recent times including the group case by Ngleshie Addy V plus others affirms the ownership of the Odai Ntow family land in the area covering 12,690 acres and nothing more,” he stressed.

He indicated that the Comet Properties Limited has been in possession of its lands for over 20 years almost sharing boundaries with the Odai Ntow family land has never been in a litigation and loosing a case to warrant a recovery of possession plus a procurement of land title certificate to cover 407 acres of its lands in the Brekuso area of the Eastern region of Ghana .

“We have developed a fledging city COMET ESTATES with 20,000 inhabitants and developed infrastructure at the cost of comet.

That for peace and good neighbourhoodness we request another boundary demarcation exercise again as the first one done was by the police in 2015.

“We are bound by the judgements affirming the ownership of Odai Ntow family land covering 12,690 acres.

“We have a composite plan and attached here showing the limits of Odai Ntow family land by statutory declaration registered no 2551 /1977 and the statutory declaration of Aduana Abrade family of Asabi Brekuso and registered,” he explained.

Comet Properties Limited acquired over 1,000 acres of land in 2002 from Akwapim families in Brekuso, Eastern Region, to develop the urban community now known as Comet Estates.

The estate, which houses thousands of residents, is part of the Akwapim South Municipal Assembly and has all the legal interest registered with the Lands Commission at Koforidua.