Land Electrifying Wins at Springbok Casino

Sparky 7 from Realtime Gaming boasts a never seen before Teleporting feature, Free Spins and Multipliers in a slot that promises super-charged wins

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Players looking for a super-charged slot experience should look no further than Springbok Casino following the launch of Realtime Gaming’s latest electrifying title, Sparky 7.

Sparky 7 is all about teleporting 7s; if you need just one more 7 to win then the fourth reel will teleport a symbol to fill the missing space to potentially complete the win.

The Teleporting feature is triggered when there are two 7 symbols and a blank space on any payline. When it does, a random symbol will appear in the fourth wheel and fill the blank space.

If the random symbol happens to be a 7, the payline win will be completed. While the feature is active, Wild only substitutes the 7 symbols.

If that wasn’t enough to get the big win sparks flying, the game also boasts a Free Spins bonus that is triggered when three Scatter symbols appear anywhere on the reels.

When they do, seven Free Games are awarded. While the feature is active, all prizes are multiplied by the Multiplier awarded with Multiplying Wilds also transported onto the reels from the bonus reel.

Sparky 7 really is electrifying with a max win potential of 50,000x your original bet. It can be played via download, instant play and web browser.

The game will land in the Springbok Casino game lobby on 18 August so make sure to be among the first to give it a spin and land those super-charged wins.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Here at Springbok Casino we love a classic slot and with Sparky 7 we have a game that is truly electric.

“The Teleporting feature is really exciting, giving players a second chance at landing big wins if they are a 7 symbol short. This adds unprecedented anticipation and excitement to the game.

“Players really will see sparks flying as the bonus features ignite and deliver wins that are certain to shock when the game lands at Springbok Casino next month.”

