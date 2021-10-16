Land Grabbing: Execute Supreme Court Judgement – Group Tells Lagos State Government

Members of the Shangisha/Magodo Landlord Association of Nigeria have advised the Lagos State Government to execute the judgement of the Supreme Court ordering the allocation of 549 plots of land to members of the group.

The call was made in a press conference held by the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Adebayo Adeyiga in Lagos on Friday.

The group appealed to the state government to complement the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari by executing the court order and not to continue to show attitudes suggesting that the state is operating a different constitution other than the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which President Buhari swore to defend.

Saying, as long as Lagos State is still part of the Nigerian Federation, it must operate within the context of the law because the state itself is a creation of the Nigerian Constitution.

The group wondered why Lagos State Government that is among the states clamouring for the implementation of a court decision on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) even when the matter is still in the court could turn a blind eye to the execution of the Supreme Court Judgement ordering the allocation of 549 plots of land to members of the group.

It will be recalled that about 37 years ago, the Lagos State Government collected Shangisha/Magodo land belonging to members of the association under the guise that it will use it for the construction of an international standard hospital; relying on the over-riding public interest classification of the Land Use Act of Nigeria.

Accordingly, the state forcefully evicted the landlords and pulled down their houses and other immovable properties in the area but to the surprise of everyone, the then administration instead of using the land for it’s intended purposes, converted the land to personal properties; allocating plots to their family members, friends and cronies despite the excruciating pains the original owners were subjected to.

Angered by such development, members of the association initiated several court actions up to the apex court before the Supreme Court finally ruled that the land should be returned to it’s original owners since the intended objective was not achieved. However, the state government paid deaf ears to the judgement behaving as if Lagos State is above the law of Nigeria.

This is a state that got it’s share of the local government allocation released to it as a result of the intervention of the Supreme Court but now, it is disobeying the judgement of the same institution that gave lifeline to it in the past.

The group therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami to prevail on Lagos State Government to execute the judgement of the Supreme Court, saying justice is distorted when the victim pays for the conducts of the accused.

Mohammed Kerimu files this report from Lagos