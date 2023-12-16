Land mine attack in South Senegal kills 4 soldiers and injured 3

Four Senegalese soldiers were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a land mine attack in the southern province of Casamance, according to the army on Friday.

A military vehicle ran over an anti-tank mine on Thursday during a mission on the Diokadou-Kadialock axis in North Bignona in Military Zone No. 5, according to a message of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces on X, formerly known as twitter.