Land Valuation Division emerge champions of Lands Commission Gala

The Land Valuation Division (LVD) of the Lands Commission emerged champions at this year’s football gala held at La McDan Park on Thursday night.

The footballing prowess of the LVD proved superior as they edged the Public Vested Land Management Division (PVLMD) 3-1 in the pulsating grand-finale.

On their way to the grand finale, the LVD defeated Survey and Mapping Division (SMD) 3-0 on penalties after regulation time ended 2-2.

PVLMD recorded a comfortable 1-0 victory against Land Registration Division (LRD) in their first game as they booked a spot in the finals.

The LRD took home the bronze medal after beating SMD 1-0 in the third/fourth playoff match.

Speaking to GNA Sports on the sidelines of the football gala, Mr. Timothy Anyidoho, Acting Greater Accra Regional Lands Officer said the gala was organised with the motive of fostering harmonious working relationships with all the divisions as well as keeping fit.

“Keeping a healthy body is good for the work we do. We have four divisions at the Land Commission, and we feel this kind of game would foster a harmonious relationship among ourselves and help us get to know each other better.

“I want to congratulate the winning team, and it is a win for the Lands Commission in general, and we hope to organise more of these events in the future,” he said.