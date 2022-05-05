Landing Beach Committee cleans Tema Canoe Basin

The Tema Youth Association (TYA) in collaboration with the Tema Landing Beach Committee and other stakeholders has organised a clean-up exercise at the Tema Canoe Basin at the main fishing harbour.

The clean-up exercise was patronized by representatives from the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) fishmongers, political activists, and security services among other stakeholders.

Addressing the media, Nii Shipi Amarh, from the Tema Traditional Council, said the clean-up exercise was to intensify awareness of the traders of the Tema Canoe Basin for the need to clean up the basin daily.

The Tema Shipii said consumers thronged the canoe basin to purchase fish for both domestic and commercial consumption, so the hub must kept clean.

He said the Tema Traditional Council was ready to partner with other stakeholders to ensure that the entire Tema communities were kept clean for a healthy environment.

The Reverend Enock Laryea, President of Tema Youth Association said the various landing beaches within the Tema Newtown area were overwhelmed with filth hence the need to clean the entire enclave.

He said the Association was ready to trace the pathways of how waste materials got into the sea and other water bodies, adding that, the association could win the fight against indiscriminate dumping of the refuse if residents would adhere to sanitation by-laws in their communities.

Rev. Laryea hinted that Operation Clean Your Frontage included protecting the landing beaches and other water bodies in the various communities from filth and other waste materials that could affect aquatic lives.

Nii Ajietey Mator III Chief Fisherman of Awudum in Tema Newtown expressed gratitude to the organizers of the clean-up exercise.

Nii Mator III said the government through the fishery ministry could develop the landing beaches to woo investors into the country, adding that, stringent measures should be deployed to protect the landing beaches and ward off people who dumped refuse indiscriminately in the area and prosecute offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.