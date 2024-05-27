Landlocked Countries’ Shipper Councils Express Confidence in Ghana’s Ports

The Shippers’ Councils of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have expressed confidence in the operations of Ghana’s ports on transit trade.

They expressed their confidence when a delegation from the councils paid a working visit to the management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

They affirmed their loyalty to Ghana’s ports despite fierce competition in the transit trade sector in the West Africa sub-region.

The delegation also used the visit to tour the modern GPHA Unity Terminal, which is being considered to serve transit operations in Ghana.

Colonel Ibrahim Souley, the Director General of the Nigerien Council of Public Transport Users, speaking on behalf of the councils, expressed hope of the many opportunities that the Unity Terminal might bring to the transit trade in the region.

He said their mission was targeted at prospecting the possibilities of establishing a stronger relationship with the Tema Port and seizing opportunities for their economic operators.

He said the GPHA’s presentation on their facilities showed that there were numerous opportunities and facilities available to effectively handle transit cargo for the landlocked countries.

He added that it was evident that the Tema Port was putting in efforts to provide excellent transit business, which he said they were impressed about.

Mrs Sandra Opoku, the Director of Tema Port, briefing the delegation on the port’s operations, said GHPA has put in place several initiatives to enhance and expand transit business through Ghana’s ports.

Mrs Opoku said their transit customers had been an important part of Ghana’s trade for a long time, and therefore the ports always want to open their doors to them to ensure that they get the best facilities that could be offered.