Landlords In Bogobiri Urged To Spur Development

Nana Dr Owusu Achiaw Brempong, Odikro of Bogobiri in the Obuasi Municipality, has urged landlords in the community to support initiatives that will spur development in the area.

He said Bogobiri needed vibrant community development groups to work with key stakeholders and duty bearers to initiate and implement policies, programmes and projects to improve the living conditions and lives of the people.

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, who is also a Reverend Minister, made the call at the inauguration of a five-member interim committee of the Bogobiri Newtown Landlords Association in the Obuasi Municipality.

The Committee is under the chairmanship of Mr. Edward Darkwah, a farmer.

The committee is expected to work with other stakeholders such as AngloGold Malaria Control Programme, Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine and Keeping Obuasi Clean Campaign (KOCC) to promote good environmental health that would help prevent diseases in the Bogobiri Newtown Community.

Nana Brempong said landlords played important role in the development and progress of communities and urged them to work in unity to bring the needed development to the area.

Mr Francis Mensah, the Field Coordinator for the Keeping Obuasi Clean Campaign, said the Assembly would work with the association to promote good sanitation in the area.