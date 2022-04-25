Landlords In Bolgatanga Flout Orders To Provide Toilet Facilities In Their Homes

Forty –five out of 60 landlords who were served notices to provide toilet facilities to their homes in 2021 in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region have not complied to the task.

Their inactions have led the Environment and Sanitation Office in the Municipality to begin putting up measures to deal with them.

“Before you take any person to court, you might have visited the house and given the person a notice and if he or she does not comply, then court issues come”.

Mr Evans Bornaa, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga said regarding those who were served notices, a revisit was underway r to check the status of their houses again.

Meanwhile grounds are also being prepared to inaugurate a sanitation task force to support in the dissemination of information for effective implementation of ‘operation clean your frontage’ in the municipality.

However on-going de-siltation of open drains at the Bolgatanga main Lorry station which got flooded during the first rains have also been completed.

Mr Bornaa, however lamented on the negative attitude of some residents who continued to pour liquid and solid waste in drains and river channels and noted that such acts created blockages in gutters and polluted water sources .

As the heavy rains set in, he said such acts carry excreta , rubbish and other waste materials to some end point that were likely to pollute food sources especially vegetables purchased from the market .

“Let us change our attitude towards open defecation, throwing of garbage into drains, and since the rains could carry excreta into river and don’t be negative towards sanitation so that we will live in a good environment”. He advised.