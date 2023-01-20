Landlords in Tuobodom ordered to relocate properties on waterways

A district circuit court at Tuobodom in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region has given a two-month ultimatum to 11 landlords to relocate their properties built on waterways in the Techiman Municipality.

Almost all the landlords had their properties situated at Twimia, a suburb of Techiman.

 Mr Eric Asiedu, the Techiman Municipal Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said the directive by the court, presided by Justice Frimpong Manso, followed a suit filed by NADMO, seeking an order for the demolishing of the properties on the waterways.

 Mr Asiedu, in an interview with newsmen in Techiman, the Bono East regional capital, said: “The suit was not a deliberate attempt to destroy anybody’s property, but to help prevent perennial flooding in the Municipality”.

 He said flooding remained an annual ritual, which caused extensive damages to properties in the municipality, hence the need to take proactive measures to forestall any future mishap.

 He, therefore, appealed to the Techiman Traditional Council to cooperate with and support the Organisation’s efforts to control flooding in the Municipality.

