Landowners at Central City call on security to respect injunction order

The Central City Landowners Association at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region has appealed to the Police and Military High Command to order some of their personnel to respect a court injunction on disputed land.

The Tema High Court on November 3 gave an order for an interlocutory injunction on the said land under dispute.

The court ordered that Ronidany Company Limited, who is the defendant/respondent in the case, “its agents, assigns, privies or any persons claiming through or under it from alienating be restrained from developing, entering, interfering with or in any way dealing with the property, the subject of the instant suit until the final determination of this suit.”

Mr Tommy Abu Issah, the Spokesperson of the Central City Landowners Association, told the media that even though an injunction had been placed on the land, the defendant was still using some police and military personnel to terrorize residents.

Mr Issah said their lawyers had officially written to the top hierarchy of the Police, and Military to call their men to order to ensure that peace prevailed on the said land.

“We are begging the Army Commander and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to warn their personnel from stepping unto the land, we don’t want any chaos on the land, let us go through the court process to the end so we know who the land belongs to,” he added.

Some of the landowners noted that they bought their land from the Arden Darpoh Family of Dawhenya, and had stayed on it for about 20 years without any issues.

They said in 2017, a private estate developer showed up with the claim of buying the land and started using the security personnel to harass them and demolish their properties.

According to them, as good citizens who do not want to engage in violence they resorted to the court for redress, therefore, their call on the police and military to desist from protecting the company against the residents.