Lands and Mining Watch Ghana Petitions President over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources

Lands and Mining Watch Ghana has Petitioned the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources and why the state interest must be protected.

Dear Mr. President,

We hope this letter finds you in fine fettle.

We, the members of Lands and Mining Watch Ghana (LMWG), a civil society organization dedicated to promoting responsible and sustainable mining practices, write to bring your attention to the pressing matter of the Adamus Mining case.

Adamus Mining, a company 90% owned by Adamus Australia and 10% owned by the Government of Ghana has been embroiled in a legal tussle after the purported sale of 90% of the company’s stake to Nguvu Mining Limited, a company registered in Mauritius was challenged on account that the person who signed the alleged share transfer agreement was not a director or officer of the company hence lacked capacity to do so.

This culminated in a series of injunction applications which caused the Accra High Court to institute an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to steer the affairs of the company and manage the accrual of revenue until a final determination of the matter. However, in an act of flagrant disregard for the court’s directives, Nguvu Mines the company purported to have purchased the 90% stake in the Adamus Mines are shipping gold mined by the company without the approval of the duly appointed IMC.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) which was formed by the Accra High Court of Justice (Commercial Division 7), on March 1, 2024, to direct the Management of Adamus Resources Limited is continuously being prevented from executing its mandate as per the court ruling.

There have been instances of the Ghana police service providing security to the IMC on trips to the company’s headquarters at Airport residential only for the police to withdraw their services at the eleventh hour due to as they put it “orders from above”.

There are also several allegations of influential political figures interfering in the work of the IMC and scuppering their efforts. The office of the Attorney General has allegedly provided questionable advice to Angela List and Nguvu Mining regarding the effect of an injunction application, a deeply troubling situation.

Also, former lands and natural resources minister and Member of Parliament of Hohoe, John Peter Amewu who is allegedly a compadre of Angela List is fingered in perpetuating this illegality.

Mr. President, we are appalled by the revelation that Angela List, in collaboration with select individuals from political and security circles are orchestrating a bold and an illegal move to export gold valued allegedly at over 7 million USD from Adamus Resources.

Owing to these interferences, we deem it imperious to petition the presidency as a civil society organization since the government of Ghana owes Ghanaians a duty to protect the state’s shares, particularly its substantial 10 percent stake in Adamus Resources.

We believe that the collusion of certain security agencies in facilitating the illegal exportation of gold, despite a pending injunction application undermines public trust in the integrity of law enforcement institutions and further calls for urgent investigations and corrective action to help protect the 10 percent shares of the state.

Your Excellency, you swore oaths of office on 7th January 2017 and on the 7th January 2021. This Oath of office bestowed on the President, a moral obligation to ensure the name of his office is not put into disrepute.

In light of this, the Lands and Mining Watch Ghana urgently calls on the President, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to intervene decisively and install the rule of law in the mining sector.

The Lands and Mining Watch Ghana is therefore calling for immediate and resolute action to address the rampant impunity demonstrated by Angela List and her accomplices in the illegal exportation of gold from Adamus Resources.

We believe that the government of Ghana must assert its authority and fulfill its responsibilities to safeguard the Nation’s interest in the Mining sector. Transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law are essential for the sustainable management of Ghana’s natural resources and the equitable distribution of their benefits among all citizens.

Mr. President, LMWG believes strongly that it is high time this issue is addressed in order to forestall confidence in our justice system, as well as promote proper mining practices in Ghana and protect Ghana’s 10% shares in the Adamus Resources.

We urge your prompt intervention to address the environmental and social concerns surrounding this issue.

Attached to this petition are the High Court Orders and advise from the Attorney General’s Office to Nguvu Mining/Angela List.

Signed

Solomon Owusu

Convenor LMWG (0262242297)