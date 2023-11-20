Lands Commission denies sale of Speaker’s official residence

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, recently claimed that his official residence was almost sold to a private developer. However, the Lands Commission has denied this claim, stating that the property was never sold to a private developer. The Commission issued a statement on November 20, signed by its Ag. Executive Secretary Benjamin Arthur, emphasizing that the claim is unfounded.

The Speaker made the allegation during the Speaker’s Breakfast Forum held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra. This claim has sparked widespread public condemnation and raised concerns about institutional corruption within state institutions.

In their statement, the Lands Commission clarified that the property in question has been under government ownership since its acquisition in 1920 for government services. They provided an elaborate background on the developments related to the property to support their assertion that it was not sold.

It is important to note that the denial by the Lands Commission contradicts the Speaker’s claim, and this situation has raised questions about transparency and accountability within the government and its institutions. The public is closely following these developments and expressing their concerns regarding institutional corruption.