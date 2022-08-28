Lands Commission joins ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ exercise

The Lands Commission on Friday undertook a massive clean-up exercise around its premises in Accra, to ensure a clean and sound environment.

Mr Jones Ofori-Boadu, the Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of Corporate Services of the Commission, said the exercise formed part of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign, which was launched by the government some months ago.

The initiative, he said, sought to make it obligatory for every individual and corporate entities to clean and green their immediate surroundings.

Mr Ofori-Boadu urged every citizen to take the exercise seriously since it would help rid the environment of filth and diseases.

He cautioned that individuals and entities that flout the new sanitation bye- laws would be arrested and prosecuted.

Madam Yaa Agyeman Boadi, the Director of Land Registration Division of the Commission, for her part, emphasised the essence of environmental cleanliness and encouraged all staff to replicate the same in their respective homes.

She said the exercise would be a monthly activity to ensure the Commission’s compound was always clean and served as a form of physical exercise for the staff.

She encouraged the staff to keep their immediate environments clean always.