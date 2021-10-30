Lands Commission screens staff for breast cancer

The Lands Commission in collaboration with its Gender Unit, has organised a breast cancer screening exercise for its staff.

The screening was part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Month.

A team of medical doctors from Heath Medicare, a private health facility, led by Dr Carlos Ofori, counselled staff of the Commission on the need to examine their breasts frequently.

He said the fight against breast cancer was an all-inclusive action since both men and women were at risk of getting infected although women were at a higher risk.

He said breast cancer could be treated if detected early and prompt action taken to avoid further spread.

Dr Ofori, therefore, encouraged the staff to frequent the hospital for early diagnosis of the disease.

Mr James Dadson, acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, also admonished the staff to go for regular medical check-ups for early detection and treatment.

He said the Commission was committed to ensuring the wellbeing of staff saying, “health is priceless” and thus, lauded the Gender Unit for organising the medical screening every year.

Ms Margaret Lamptey, Head of the Gender Unit, said it was an important exercise on the calendar of the Unit because whenever a staff was sick, it affected productivity at work.

Some staff of the Commission commended the management for the initiative and asked that the screening be done every six months.