Lands Commission to inaugurate Savannah, North-East regional offices

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, will commission the Savannah and North-East regional offices of the Lands Commission on August 9 and 10, respectively, at the regional coordinating councils.

The two offices, fully furnished with modern computerised systems, bring to six the total number of regional offices inaugurated by the Commission.

This is in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to establish offices in all the 16 regions, which formed part of the decentralisation agenda.

Mr James E. K. Dadson, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, in a statement on Monday, said the offices would bring the Commision’s services closer to the people and ensure an effective decentralisation of the Land Administration system to boost investor confidence in the two regions.

“The days where people had to travel hours to the regional capitals to access services are over,” he said.

He assured the public that with the digitalisation systems in place, the Commission would continue to provide improved services to the people, including online via – onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.