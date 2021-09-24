Lands Commission to issue consolidated search report from October 1



The Greater Accra Regional Office of the Lands Commission will from October 1, 2021, issue consolidated search report from its Land Divisions.

This is to ensure that a search report from the Commission on a parcel of land provides full information relating to that particular land in a single report, instead of three separate reports.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Mr James E. K Dadson, acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

“The public is hereby notified that from October 1, 2021, the Lands Commission, Greater Accra Region, will no longer issue separate search reports from its divisions (i.e Public and Vested Land Management Division, Land Registration Division and Survey and Mapping Division,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, from October 1, 2021, all applications for searches should be submitted online through (https://onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.)”

The Commission, however, said clients who visited the Clients Service Access Unit (CSAU) of the Lands Commission would be assisted to submit the application online.

It also advised the public to visit the Lands Commission’s website (https://www.lc.gov.gh/searches) from October 1,2021 for step-by-step guidelines on the submission and payment processes, how to track their applications online, how to access the search reports online and the fees payable for the consolidated search.

The statement said for further enquiries clients could contact the Lands Commission, Greater Accra Region on 0303969687/0302429760.