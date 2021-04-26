Samuel Abdulai Jinapor
Samuel Abdulai Jinapor

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, will begin a two-day working tour of the Western Region on Monday, April 26.

While in the Region, he will call on the Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, interact with security chiefs, and inspect Community Mining sites.

He would also inspect some projects being funded under the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) and hold discussions with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Mr Jinapor would interact with small-scale miners to identify their needs and chat the way forward as well as meet officials of the Lands and Forestry Commissions.

He would visit Anglogold Iduaprim Mine in Tarkwa and inspect community mining sites in the area.

The Minister would be accompanied on the tour by his two Deputy Ministers-Designate, Mr Benito Owusu Bio and Mr George Mireku Duker, some MPs serving on the Select Committee of Lands and Forestry of Parliament as well as the Mines and Energy Select Committee, among others.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSystems and data drive development of modern economies – Mahamudu Bawumia
Next article‘No permit issued for mining in or near Mole National Park’
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here