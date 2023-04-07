Lands Minister calls for partnership to build robust Integrated Aluminium industry

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has asked the investor community to consider Ghana’s stable democratic environment to invest in the country to build a robust integrated aluminum industry.

At the ongoing Fast Markets Bauxite and Aluminium Conference in Miami, USA, Mr Jinapor said the Akufo-Addo-led Government remained committed to making Ghana the mining hub of Africa, and using mining as the impetus for sustainable development.

“We will continue to engage relevant stakeholders for the benefit of the people of Ghana,” he said.

The Minister touched on the success story of the Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC), the oldest and only existing bauxite mine in the country, and the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC), highlighting the opportunities for investment in those entities.

He noted, for instance, that the GBC had the capacity to produce over five million metric tonnes of bauxite annually, and it had been positioned as an anchor of Ghana’s integrated aluminium industry, through strategic partnership and investment.

At a workshop held in Akosombo by GIADEC on the downstream aluminium industry, Mr Jinapor had emphasised the need to add value to Ghana’s mineral resources to ensure optimal benefit.

The Minister said the Government had, since 2017, been pursuing the path for Ghana’s mineral resources: gold, bauxite, iron ore, lithium and other green minerals, which played active roles in advancing socio-economic development through value addition.