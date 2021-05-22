The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor,has called on the National House of Chiefs (NHC) to solicit their support in the quest to sanitise the small-scale mining sector.

The Minister indicated that the time had come for traditional leaders to openly declare their

support for the ‘galamsey’ fight to hello clean up the sector.

Illegal mining activities continue to destroy the country’s forest cover, degrade many farmlands

and forest reserves as well as pollution of the water bodies.

Mr Jinapor, addressing the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, said: “We need your support,

cooperation and partnership to efficiently manage the natural resources of our country”.

“The beauty of any country is evident by its landscape and its forest, not by its buildings”.

The 74 members NHC present at the meeting, led by its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II,

declared their readiness to support government in the renewed galamsey fight to protect the

environment.

The chiefs said they would support government to curb illegal mining and lead their people to

plant more trees on the Green Ghana Day on June 11, 2021.