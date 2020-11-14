Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has launched the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) for the Birim North District and Asante Akyem South Municipal Assemblies respectively.

Speaking at the joint launch for the two communities at the forecourt of the New Abirem Fire Service, the Minister stated that mining, especially gold, played a significant role in the country’s economy, adding that small-scale mining was a major contributor to the Gross Domestic Product of the nation.

In 2019, the small-scale mining sub-sector contributed 36 per cent of the total gold produced in Ghana.

The Minister noted that Community Mining Scheme was a novel mining model introduced by the government to address some underlying causes of illegal mining, popularly known as “galamsey” within mining communities.

The Scheme, he said, was an adaptation of small-scale mining as provided under sections 81-99 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said the Scheme would create a total of 7,500 jobs in the Birim North and Asante Akyem South Municipalities.