Lands Ministers To Appear Before Parliament Over Galamsey Fight

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, says the Leadership of Parliament is in discussions with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to update the country on the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the Eighth Week of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Mr Afenyo-Markin said following ongoing discussions between the Leadership and the Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the House would be duly informed of the date in due course.

He said the leadership expected the minister to find an appropriate date for the brief.

“Mr Speaker, the Business Committee, proposes that minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources attend upon the House to update the country on the ongoing fight against illegal mining also known as Galamsey,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the leadership was also in discussions with the Administrators of the various statutory funds for the expeditious presentation of the disbursement formulae for the consideration and approval of Parliament.

The statutory funds are the District Assemblies Common Fund, GETFund and the National Health Insurance Scheme.