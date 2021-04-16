Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Friday called for calm as it engages the Ghana Armed Forces and the La Youth Association over disputed land adjoining the Burma Camp Cemetery.

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to current agitation leading to a confrontation between the youth of La and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces over the ownership of land adjoining the Burma Camp Military Cemetery,” a statement, signed and issued by Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry, said.

The statement described the situation as unfortunate as the Ministry had already commenced series of constructive engagements and negotiations with relevant stakeholders in the matter.

It said all parties were requested to remain calm and exercise restraint.

“The Ministry is making every effort to profer a lasting solution, which will inure to the benefit of all parties and the country,” it assured.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCOVID-19 pandemic increases corruption risks in Ghana
Next articleNCCE intensifies campaign on COVID-19 vaccination
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here