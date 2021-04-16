The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Friday called for calm as it engages the Ghana Armed Forces and the La Youth Association over disputed land adjoining the Burma Camp Cemetery.

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to current agitation leading to a confrontation between the youth of La and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces over the ownership of land adjoining the Burma Camp Military Cemetery,” a statement, signed and issued by Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry, said.

The statement described the situation as unfortunate as the Ministry had already commenced series of constructive engagements and negotiations with relevant stakeholders in the matter.

It said all parties were requested to remain calm and exercise restraint.

“The Ministry is making every effort to profer a lasting solution, which will inure to the benefit of all parties and the country,” it assured.