Lands Ministry investigating unlawful cutting of trees in Alakple Tsito in Volta Region

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has instituted investigations into alleged unlawful and indiscriminate cutting of trees by some residents in Alakple Tsito of the Volta Region.

The said trees were planted by the Forestry Commission to restore Ghana’s lost forest cover.

This follows a video posted by a citizen vigilante on YouTube channel.

In a statement signed and issued by Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra, on Monday, he said the Ministry unreservedly condemns the act.

The Ministry had since informed the Volta Regional Minister and the regional manager of the Forest Services Division of the Forest Commission to initiate investigation into the allegations and assist in bringing the perpetrators to book, the statement said.

It entreated the public to avoid indiscriminate felling of trees, noting that trees were indispensable part of human life and integral to the ecosystem.

The statement called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to help protect the country’s vegetation from destruction.

“We wish to re-assure the public that the Ministry will continue to secure our forest cover against unselective cutting of tree,” it said.