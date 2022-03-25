Lands Ministry Opens Bid For Contractors For Appiatse Reconstruction

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will, on Monday, March 28, open the tender for interested contractors to bid for the designing and reconstruction of the Appiatse Community, razed by explosion on January 20.

Construction of a total of 540 housing units and structures, comprising one to seven-bedroom houses with toilet and kitchen facilities, is expected to start at the end of May, while 12.5 km town roads and drainage systems will begin April ending.

These will occupy a space of 205.64 acres of land but work will start on 124 houses at the explosion site for the first- phase, while 416 houses are earmarked to be built on the fringe communities for the second-phase, where the explosion was not that severe.

Construction works are expected to be completed within 12 months, however temporary structures are being put up at Adumase for the victims as the rainy season beckons to provide them some comfort.

The housing plan made provision for transportation terminals, clinics, schools, churches, mosques, memorial centre, new cemetery, stores along the highway and expansion of roads. It has 97 parcels of land for future expansion of the community.

This follows two months consultations by the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team, which engaged the services of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUPSA) Institute of Architects, and other professionals to talk to the opinion leaders, chiefs, traders and interest groups to enable it to design the houses to suit the socio-cultural lifestyles of the people.

Mr Mohammed Alhassan Damba, the Director of Research, LUPSA, on Friday disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Accra to update the public on work done so far, since the inauguration of the Reconstruction Committee, and preparation for construction works to start.

He said the construction works would take into consideration ecological needs of the community, environmental sustainability, ventilation, climate friendly energy sources and proper waste management practices.

Mr Charles Blankson-Hemans, the Project Advisor, Institute of Architecture, said the designing should take into consideration the National Housing Scheme to aid proper landscaping and the ideal construction materials to ensure longevity.

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, the Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee, said the team had been working around the clock on its mandate and had chalked great milestone towards reconstruction of the Appiatse Community.

“We have also secured temporary structures at Odumase, a nearby community. As we enter the rainy season, it is clear that affected citizens cannot remain in tents at Appiatse. Working together with Future Global Resources Company Limited, we have secured structures for a planned relocation as a temporary shelter for the citizens,” he said.

Mr Owusu-Bio commended the citizens for their resilience and the warm cooperation towards working to rebuild their town.

“I want to especially thank the Chief of the area and his elders, the Regional Minister, Honourable Okyere Darko-Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, for their immense leadership during this period”

“I also want to thank the team and the many government agencies, departments and personnel who have worked with us during this period,” he said.