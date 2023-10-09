Landslide in Cameroon’s capital kills at least 13 people

At least 13 people were killed in a landslide on Sunday night in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, local authorities said Monday.

Persistent downpour loosened the earth on a hillside above Mbankolo neighborhood of Yaounde, burying the victims as they slept in their houses below, the region’s governor, Naseri Paul Bea, told reporters.

“As of now, the bodies are still under the ground,” Bea said.

Rescue operations were underway and the death toll could increase, according to firefighters at the site.

Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa, with dozens of steep hills. Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year.