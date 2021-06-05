Clean Up

The La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) has organized an eight-hour clean-up exercise within its municipality as part of the Greater-Accra Minister’s vision, captioned “Let’s make Accra work”.

The exercise is aimed at tackling poor sanitation in the Greater-Accra Region and beyond.

It was organized in the under listed flash points within the central business areas in the municipality that included; Main Madina Market, Madina Car Park, Abokobi Station, Zongo Junction Station, The Redco Market, New Road Market, the Madina N4 Highway and the VRA Lorry Station.

The exercise was carried out by the Madina Police, the National Fire Service, the Assembly Sanitation Staff, NADMO, Zoomlion and some of the Assembly Members.

Alliance Waste supported with logistics, while Zoomlion Ghana provided Domestic compactor trucks.

The exercise was supervised by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, The Co-Ordinating Director of LaNMMA, Madam Abena Kyei Kesewa, The Presiding Member (PM) of LaNMMA Mr. Sumaila Blay.

In an interview with the Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO) Mr Joseph Quacoe, he said the exercise which was actively participated by traders, market women, drivers, shop owners, would be sustained.

Mr Quacoe advised residents that sanitation is a shared responsibility not the duty of the Assembly alone.

He added that everybody should make it a point to participate each time announcements were made to organize exercise in the Municipality.

