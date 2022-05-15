Laparoscopic Surgery Training Centre Opens In KATH Main Theatre

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Laparoscopic Surgery Training Centre at its main theatre to boost healthcare delivery, especially in surgical services.

Laparoscopic surgery uses the aid of a laparoscope – a thin rod with a camera attached, to visualize the abdominal and pelvic cavities through tiny keyhole incisions.

Medical experts say this minimal invasive surgical technique is associated with faster recovery and better patient outcomes.

Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KATH, said the facility, funded by the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), was the second of its kind to be established in Ghana by the Foundation.

According to the CEO, the Centre worth US$ 234,231 would be a major hub for the training of doctors and nurses in laparoscopic surgeries in the country and beyond.

“Indeed, this project is going to be a game changer in the surgical directorates such as surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, amongst others,” he noted.

Giving a background to the project, he indicated that in January, 2021, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the KATH and (KOFIH) for work to commence on the Centre.

The addition of the new surgery technique to the range of skills offered by the Hospital would help transform surgical services at the facility for the benefit of the public, the CEO noted.

Dr. Owusu Danso said KATH would continue to be the best amongst its peers in the areas of specialist medical care, training, and research as per its mandate.

Statistics, he said, showed that the KATH currently served 13 out of the 16 regions in terms of referral cases, and envisaged that the project would cater for the needs of their clients.

Through the KOFIH, 15 doctors, nurses and other staff had benefited from lectures, simulation laparoscopic and live animal laboratory training, the CEO observed.

He pointed out that the lead surgeon for the Centre, Dr. Dominic Darkwa, benefitted from a six-month intensive training in the Republic of Korea under sponsorship of KOFIH for training in fundamentals and advanced laparoscopic surgery.

Mr Jinho Kang, Country Director, KOFIH, said they would continue to collaborate with health facilities to render excellent services to everyone.

He called on the KATH to put the facility to beneficial use, and maintain the equipment to prolong their lifespan.