Lapricaty returns with romantic Afrobeats single “Ololufe”

Lapricaty is back again with a brand new single titled “Ololufe”. This brand-new release, the follow up to her previous single “Busy Bodie”, stands as yet another testament to Lapricaty’s extraordinary talent. “Ololufe” showcases the artist’s exceptional musical prowess and some truly memorable melodies that won’t get out of your head any time soon!

On “Ololufe”, Lapricaty narrates her emotions and her deepest fantasies towards the love of her life in clear and floaty melodies, describing her deepest passions over the vibrant mid-tempo Afrobeats instrumental. She sings the hook in fluid, melodious Yoruba language, giving her lines an emotional flavour that simply cannot be expressed in English alone.

Lapricaty works with so much clarity and detail in her golden voice, where each and every single line stands out and is perfectly Intelligible throughout the track. The instrumental elements within the song are balanced and direct, showcasing a really deep bass tone that is essential to this genre. In addition, the mid-range adds a lot of excitement to the track while the treble tone range is smooth and bright, adding a lot of silky edge to the mix.

The combination of these fantastic elements result in a vibrant Afrobeats song that isn’t over the top, a perfect anthem for a long drive or cocktails at your favorite spot. Stay tuned for more magic from Lapricaty and in the meantime, enjoy “Ololufe”!

“Ololufe” is available on all digital streaming platforms here: https://onerpm.link/384658796728