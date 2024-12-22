Lara Kudayisi Reflects on Healing and Growth After 14 Heartbreaks and Divorce

Nigerian influencer and therapist Lara Kudayisi shared an unfiltered, deeply personal journey on the Honest Brunch podcast, offering a raw and inspiring conversation about love, heartbreak, and self-reflection.

Having endured 14 heartbreaks and a divorce, Lara opened up about the transformative lessons learned from her emotional pain.

Throughout the discussion, Lara’s commitment to accountability stood out as a defining aspect of her healing. She candidly admitted that her past relationships weren’t just about external circumstances but also about her own choices and unresolved issues. “I had to ask myself some hard questions,” she shared. “Why was I attracting these situations? What was it about me that needed fixing?”

Her reflections on the emotional wounds of repeated heartbreaks were a revelation for many listeners, as she explained that healing begins with understanding oneself rather than blaming external factors. Lara explained that true growth didn’t come from waiting for time to heal the pain but from actively doing the work to transform into the person she wanted to be.

“Healing is not just about waiting for time to pass. It’s about actively doing the work to become the person you want to attract,” she emphasized. This truth became her guiding principle, one that shifted her outlook on love and relationships.

Lara also addressed the dangers of staying in toxic relationships. Her own experiences taught her that self-preservation is crucial when faced with abuse or mistreatment. “If you’re in a situation where you’re constantly abused or mistreated, step back and reassess. Staying in harm’s way only damages you further,” she said with a mix of empathy and conviction.

The journey of healing, according to Lara, was not easy. But it was a necessary step to break free from a cycle of unresolved trauma. She acknowledged that confronting her inner demons and facing her own issues head-on was the only way to avoid repeating the same mistakes in future relationships. “I realized I couldn’t keep running away from myself. I needed to face my issues and heal. Otherwise, I’d keep repeating the same mistakes, no matter who I was with,” she admitted.

Lara Kudayisi’s story is one of resilience, vulnerability, and empowerment—a testament to the strength it takes to face one’s past, heal, and emerge stronger.