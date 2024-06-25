Largest lab site opens for science tech startups in Switzerland

Superlab Suisse, a pioneer in providing cutting-edge laboratory spaces, is thrilled to unveil its latest, most advanced facility in Basel, Switzerland.

This groundbreaking hub, slated to open its doors in July 2024, will be the largest private laboratory space in Switzerland, designed to ignite revolutionary scientific discoveries in the dynamic biotechnology sector. With its unique features and state-of-the-art equipment, this facility promises to be a game-changer in the field of life sciences.

Strategically nestled in Basel’s vibrant Stücki Park, alongside esteemed neighbors like Tech Park Basel and industry giants Novartis and Roche, the facility spans over 4,770 square meters. With its state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive operational support services, Superlab Suisse provides ready-to-use laboratory environments, enabling research teams to concentrate solely on scientific advancements.

CEO Zhang Xi is thrilled about the launch, emphasizing Superlab Suisse’s commitment to alleviating scientists of administrative burdens: “We are excited to introduce our innovative platform to Basel, the city of Pharma. Our comprehensive approach allows scientists to focus on their research while we handle the rest. ‘We service, you discover’ is our guiding principle, a testament to our dedication to advancing scientific research and innovation.”

Traditionally, life sciences companies have faced challenges accessing dedicated laboratory solutions, unlike counterparts in industries such as technology and finance. Superlab Suisse aims to bridge this gap by offering flexible BSL1 and BSL2 laboratories, setting a new standard in lab infrastructure that supports startups, scale-ups, and established corporates.

The launch in Basel marks a significant expansion for Superlab Suisse, which plans to open a third facility in Zurich Schlieren by March 2025. This strategic growth underscores the company’s leadership in delivering laboratory-as-a-service solutions across Europe, the United States, and Asia, promoting collaboration and innovation on a global scale.

Already attracting notable tenants like Skyhawk Therapeutics and fostering research collaborations like Ipsen, Superlab Suisse is poised to accelerate scientific breakthroughs while nurturing a dynamic community of innovators.

Dr Rajwinder Lehal of Cellestia praised Superlab Suisse: “Superlab provides us with the infrastructure and equipment needed to focus solely on our scientific work from day one.”

Emmanuel Savioz from Tigen Pharma echoed this sentiment, highlighting the facility’s supportive environment: “Superlab fosters a vibrant scientific community where our team can thrive, supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a competent, enjoyable on-site team.”

With its expansion plans and dedication to advancing life sciences, Superlab Suisse aims to redefine the future of scientific research and collaboration worldwide.