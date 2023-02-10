Larry Gaaga And 2baba Release Audio & Video For New Single “Bebe”

The Kabal (2Baba & Larry Gaaga) kicks off 2023 with their first official single of the year titled “Bebe”.

For this song, the duo tapped on the sonic expertise of South African trio; Mi Casa to deliver a one-of-a-kind ode to true love.

On the song, The Kabal and Mi Casa professed unending and unconditional good loving to the ladies of their dreams, and in return, they ask for the same.

It’s worth mentioning that this is the first time Mi Casa has come together to make music since the release of their album “We Made It” in 2020.

“BEBE” is the follow-up to the duo’s first single, “Mad Over Hills“ featuring Falz off their forthcoming album. The song was produced by Dr Duda with trumpet by Mo-T.

The visual for the song which is scheduled to be released at 2:00 PM WAT was shot at Pont de Val, Johannesburg, South Africa and was directed by South African film production company, Slowman Films.