Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Prof. Bani To Deliver FESF Foundation Food Security Lecture 2022 On Nov. 30

Mr. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (esq), a retired Ghanaian military personnel with the Ghana Armed Forces, a former National Security Co-ordinator of Ghana, a private legal practitioner, and currently the African Union Chairperson’s Special Representative in charge of Counter Terrorism Co-operation, is set to lead the FESF Foundation food security lecture slated for 30th November 2022 at exactly 4 p.m.

He will be supported by Professor Richard Jinks Bani, who has over 35 years of experience in teaching, research and consulting in the areas of postharvest technology, food loss reduction, food security and income-generation.

The lecture is scheduled to take place at the WACCBIP CONFERENCE ROOM of the Biochemistry Department of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr. Gbevlo-Lartey is expected to touch on the topic “Food security as a tool to combat violent extremism” whilst Prof. Richard Jinks Bani will tackle the topic “Food security: Food on the table and food for all”.

About FESF Foundation

The FESF Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides education, training, policy initiatives, advocacy and programmes to support stakeholders in the agribusiness space to contribute to increase in food production, reduction in postharvest losses, increase in household incomes and poverty reduction.

Vision: To make food available, accessible, affordable and in the required quantities and combinations to satisfy nutritional requirements of all.

Mission: To organize programmes to create awareness of the significance of postharvest losses and its contribution to food security, income-generation and poverty alleviation.

The FESF team is led by Professor Richard Jinks Bani.

By Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel