Larry Prince readies to release “Saachikin Rami” on January 16

Ghana’s afrobeat star, Larry Prince is set to release a new single dubbed “Saachikin Rami” on January 16, 2022.

The new song is produced by Horrofix Umagar and is expected to be the next hit song to hit the industry.

Ahead of the release, Larry Prince In an interview revealed his aim at making an enormous impact in the music circles as yearns to give fans back-to-back hits.

Fans have expressed joy over the upcoming song as they have long expected a new song from the talented artiste

Larry Prince has released several songs like “Koomigb3” “Body pump” “You fine” Digital Hustle “ and “Rukia” which become great hits in the industry

The music prodigy has been tipped to make greater exploits in the music considering his unique rap prowess.