Larteh Presbyterian Church and traditional council protest against LGBTQI

The Larteh District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) and the traditional council have held a demonstration to protest the activities of Lesbian, Gay and Transgender (LGBTQI).

Members of the religious body and the traditional council urged Parliament to quickly pass the “Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021” to put the matter to rest.

Rev Peter Atta Adjei, Larteh District Minister of PCG, said activities and practices of LGBTQI were an abomination to God.

“We cannot afford to reject God’s word and instructions to humanity by supporting this abominable act in the name of human rights.”

He noted that marriage was instituted by God in his wisdom and that any attempt to distort that order was a blasphemy against God and would attract devastating consequences for any nation, group or persons perpetrating the act.

He said the call to reject the LGBTQI in Ghana was not about global human rights but about being conscious of the creator and his admonitions to humanity and the protection of the society’s moral fibre.

He called on both sides of Parliament, representing over 30 million people in Ghana, to do everything within their legislative power to pass the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

The demonstration was marked with a float that witnessed a large number of people, marching through the principal streets of the town.

Members of other church denominations, Moslem sects and traditional leaders, who joined the protest, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Say no to LGBTQI and Lord God, save Ghana from the power of LGBTQI.

Some others read, “all the LGBTQI agenda comes from the devil; Gay is foreign culture, away from Ghana, the homosexual will bring the wrath of God against us, and homosexual is not good for human health.

Nana Asiedu Okoo Ababio, Chief of Larteh Ahenesase and Benkumhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, who was part of the protesters, said apart from “This LGBTQI being a sin against God, it is also at variance with our cherished culture, norms and tradition.

He added, “Under no circumstance should it become a norm in Ghana.”

He said any human rights without recourse to the word of God and societal values were vague and described as unfortunate the 18 Ghanaian academics defending the LGBTQI in the name of human rights.

He was confident lawmakers would “do the right thing” by voting massively for the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, saying: “I am very hopeful that our MP for Akuapem North, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, would not fail us.”

Mr Abdul Rahman Larbi, representative of the Chief Imam at Larteh, said the Islamic religion frowned on LGBTQI and prayed the leadership of Ghana and Parliament would take the bold step to protect proper sexual rights and Ghanaian values.