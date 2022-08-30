Lartey EZ drops new banger dubbed ‘Soldier’ 

One of Ghana’s Afro-beat talents, Lartey EZ has dropped his latest single dubbed “soldier”.

The artist, known in real life as Ebenezer Lartey had been in the music scene for some time now and had been releasing back-to-back hit songs.

His new single, recorded and produced by renowned music producer Emmanuel Asomani (Manuel made this) was something he had been working on for months having featured some other talents like Ataa Kwei and Clinton Kirls who had also been in the industry for long.

The song talked about how the singer expressed his love to his girlfriend and assured her of the risk he could take just to defend her.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency entertainment, Lartey EZ made it known that the song was just to motivate young individuals especially those in relationships to stay faithful to their partners by expressing their love to them in any way they could.

“The motivation behind the record is pure love and the desire to put ourselves out there. We aspire to make a name for ourselves in the music industry and eventually make ends meet through our hard work and commitment to our craft.” he added

The young talent said his new project, which had been well crafted with a vibe of love, was something he had been working on for months of hard work without sleep.

He assured music lovers and his fans around the world to expect more from him as he seeks to drop more bangers to win more awards in the coming months.

Lartey EZ has been in the music industry for quite some time now, killing the afrobeat vibe with his songs, creating more competition for some other artists.

Here is the link to his new single https://music.apple.com/gh/album/soldier-feat-ataa-kwei-clinton-kirls/1639626914?i=1639626915