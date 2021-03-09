Tei-Lartey-Gberbie returned a net score of 70 to win this year’s Tema Country Golf Club Captain’s Prize Championship played at Tema on Saturday.

Mathias Dorfe took the second position with 73 net, Theoddore Asampong came third with 77 net while E.T. Mensah came fourth with 81 net.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Samuel Osei Bediako came first with 71 net, Felix Akuamoah took the second position with 72 net, beating Ebenezer Ayanful on count-back while Alfred Kuragu placed fourth with 75 net.

In the Ladies encounter, Catherine Fabbi came first with 70 net, and was followed by Mercy Wenner with 74 net while veteran Mona Myles-Lamptey came third with 76 net.

The Group ‘B’ segment saw Naomi Lartey-Gberbie winning the trophy with 69 net, Patricia Adusei Poku took the second position with 73 net while Georgina Andoh placed fourth with 77 net.

In the Nine-Hole event, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong came first with 34 net while Nana Owusu Afari took the second position with 46 net.

Philip Paitey won the Professional’s category with 70 net, Biggie Chibvuri and Victor Brave-Mensah took the second position with 71 net Ernest Opoku placed fourth with 73 net while Francis Torgah and Robert Allotey placed fifth with 74 net.

The one-day 36-Hole scratch event which attracted 70 golfers, was sponsored by Nana Dr. Ani Agyei, Outgoing Captain of the Tema Country Golf Club.

Nana Dr. Ani Agyei commended the participants for their sportsmanship exhibited throughout the games and also the support he had enjoyed from the members over the years.

He urged them to also accord the new captain the same and also support him to enable him to deliver.