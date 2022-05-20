Lartey Otu Appointed Onto World Taekwondo Commonwealth Board

President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Frederick Lartey Otu, has been appointed as member of the World Taekwondo Commonwealth Taekwondo Management Board.

In a letter signed by President of World Taekwondo Chungwon Choue, the board is expected to work to get Taekwondo to be officially included in the Commonwealth Games to be held in Victoria, Australia in 2026.

The letter dated, May 16, 2022, has also tasked Mr Otu to engage with the Commonwealth Games Federation members in Ghana and Africa for Taekwondo to be considered.

World Taekwondo in the letter acknowledged the passion of Mr Otu in his dedication to the development to Taekwondo.

This adds to the other portfolios; 2nd Vice President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Vice President of National Paralympic Committee- Ghana, Council Member and Chairman of the development Committee of the African Taekwondo Union (AFTU)

In a related development, the World Taekwondo has awarded Mr Otu, a level 1, WT Technical Delegate certificate in Kyorugi after a course.

His Certificate runs till May 14, 2024.

In February this year, Mr Otu served as Technical Delegate for the 5th African Para Taekwondo, championships in Niger.

Having served as President of GTF for 9 years, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu’s hard work, passion and developmental ideas has been duly recognised by sporting fraternity, especially the Taekwondo circles.

GTF Communications