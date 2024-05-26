Laryea Kingston Resigns as Black Starlets Coach After AFCON Qualifier Exit

Laryea Kingston – Head Coach of the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets has stepped down after the team failed to qualify for the Africa Under-17 AFCON in Morocco next year.

The Starlets lost to 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the semi-final match played on Saturday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kingston expressed his disappointment over the failure of the team to advance to the finals of the competition.

He noted that, his decision to step down as the coach of the team was taken few weeks ago when the team played in an invitation tournament in Russia recently.

According to Kingston, he has always given his all to the country, both during his playing days, where he represented Ghana from youth to senior level, and as a coach.

Coach Kingston, who was appointed in April 2024 and spent 18 months with the team, playing 18 games scoring 54 goals.

Before his appointment, he served as the Assistant Coach.