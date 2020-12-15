Ghana’s referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed to officiate the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League tie between AS Sonidep from Niger and Al Ahly Sporting Club of Egypt.

The game would be played at the Niamey-Stade Général Senyi Kountche in Niger.

The 33-year-old would be joined by compatriots Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant I), Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant Referee II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).

Alim Konate Aboubakar from Cameroon would be the Match Commissioner with Adamou Tchiouake from Niger serving as the COVID-19 Officer.