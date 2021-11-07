Lashibi Funeral Homes holds Commemoration service for departed souls

The Reverend Akua Buabema Ofori-Boateng, a Minister of the Anglican Church, Ghana has called on Ghanaians to demonstrate their love and compassion towards one another for national development.

She said for the nation to develop, there was the need for Ghanaians to unite and fight for a common goal devoid of hatred, enmity and greed.

Rev. Ofori-Boateng, who is also the Country Manager for ILF Consulting Engineers, was speaking at the All Souls’ Day Service of Commemoration organized by the Lashibi Funeral Homes for the faithful departed at Lashibi, near Tema.

Mr Enest Arko, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP) was among the over 200 faithful departed that they prayed for.

Rev. Ofori-Boateng said Christ stood for peace, unity and love and that Ghanaians must show such attitude to their neighbours when they were alive and called for unity.

Dr Andrew Arkutu, Managing Director of the Lashibi Funeral Homes called for the adoption of cremation as an option for the disposal of dead bodies.

He said apart from cost of burial being higher, cremation had other benefits for the society, adding that ‘it is more environmentally friendly and also takes up little space.

He said the Homes had introduced a post-mortem examination and funeral Plan

Services into their products to reduce the amount of stress and frustration entailed in organizing funerals.

Dr Arkutu urged the youth to take the funeral plan policy introduced by the Home to cater for their families in times of death.