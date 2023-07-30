Lasmid’s attempt to fight Kaywa may end his career – Attractive Mustapha

Journalist and Blogger Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah known in Showbiz as Attractive Mustpha has opined that award-winning musician Lasmid’s attempt to “fight” celebrated music producer Kaywa may end the former’s career.

Speaking on Accra FM’s Entertainment Capital as a panel member with Prince Benjamin , Attractive Mustapha advised Lasmid to keep mute over accusations and counter accusations of ingratitude between him and Kaywa and move on because Kaywa has nothing to lose but he the musician stands to lose or gain depending on how he handles the issue.

According to him, Lasmid became successful when he was under Kaywa but might not even know efforts made in secret or behind the scenes apart from the ones he is privy to that made him a household name.

“Moving on is not a crime, even people marry and get divorced. Great footballers like Messi and Ronaldo all do move on to new contracts that will help their career so moving on is not a crime “

He continued that the danger in moving on is that one has to try his or her best and make sure that after moving on they keep a clean sheet with former managers.

“Attempts to fight your former manager or talk back at your former manager may end your career because other potential managers are watching and taking notes of your emotional intelligence” . Attractive Mustapha Said .