Naa Dar Mankyera, the Chief of Lassia in the Wa West District has appealed to the government to immediately fix a broken bridge at Lassia.

He said the bridge, which linked Lassia and other adjoining communities to the district capital, Wechiau, was washed away by a heavy downpour about four months ago had rendered the road inaccessible especially anytime it rained.

Naa Mankyera appealed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday during a visit to the community to ascertain some challenges inhibiting the development of the community.

He explained that politicians have been using that road to and fro Wechiau and were aware of the development but were yet to take any action.

“Our bridge is broken, we have cried for help but not getting any. We are still crying, anyone who will come to our aid will be welcomed. We are lucky that schools have been closed down, children in other communities attend school here, so how would they have come.

“Even the Senior High School is also here. So we are pleading with the government to help us fix our road”, the Chief said.

The residents expressed worry about the inability of workers at the Wa West District who live in Wa to go to work at Wechiau anytime it rained.

Mr Simon Dallan, a resident of the community noted that the Vieri-Laassia-Wechiau stretch was the major road where all vehicles and motorists pass to and fro Wechiau, but added the district authorities were not giving attention to the road.

“Yesterday no car could pass here because the bridge is broken and the road was flooded, so we are begging any benevolent person or organisation to help us, the politicians are there but they are not doing anything”, He explained.

Meanwhile, Mr Michael Arah Sei-uu, the Assembly Member for the Lassia Electoral Area, said he had mobilized the youth to carry stones to fill the broken bridge to enable commuters to access the road.

He noted that he had reported the issue of the broken bridge to the Wa West District Assembly but that the assembly had not come to fix it due to the rain.

The community members expressed hope that the Wa West Constituency New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidates who use that road to and fro Lassia to campaign would come to their aid to fix the bridge.