Naa Dar Mankyera, the Chief of Lassia, in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region has appealed to government, individuals and non-governmental Organisations to help provide accommodation for nurses at the Lassia Health Centre.

This he said, would enable the nurses to live at the facility and attend to patients especially at night for improved health care services.

Naa Mankyera, the Chief of Lassia made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday.

He said due to the absence of nurses’ quarters, the nurses lived far from the facility while others lived in other communities and that they were not able to attend to patients, particularly pregnant women and children at night.

“The nurses do not have accommodation, which compelled them to stay far away. When you go and wake them up in the night to attend to emergencies, they do not want to come and that is a problem for us.”

He complained of no beds at the facility, which also impeded quality health service delivery to the people.

The Chief noted that he and his people were contributing money to build a nurses’ quarters and to buy beds for the health facility to help improve health service delivery to the people while they waited for assistance from government and other benevolent organisations.

Mr Michael Arah Sei-uu, the Assembly Member for the Lassia Electoral Area, told the GNA that he had also appealed to the Wa West Member of Parliament, Mr Joseph Yieleh Chire to help provide the Lassia Health Centre with a nurses quarters but that his appeal had not yielded any positive result.

Meanwhile, Goal 3 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seeks to ensure that all member states that are signatories to those goals achieve good health and wellbeing for its citizens, including access to primary health care at all levels, by 2030.

However, access to primary health care by people in some parts of Ghana, especially at the rural level, remains a privilege rather than a right.