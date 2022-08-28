Late Adaklu constituency NPP Chairman buried

The mortal remains of Mr. Stephen Akwasi Obimpeh, Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was interred at the Adaklu Kodzobi public cemetery in the Adaklu district on Saturday.

Mr. Obimpeh, 41, was a teacher by profession.

He was elected on May 2, 2022, at the party’s constituency election as the chairman of the party but died a few days later after a short illness.

According to his biography, he was appointed as the communication officer of the party in 2014 and as government appointee to the Adaklu District Assembly in 2017.

He also served on the Education and Works sub-committees, respectively.

Mr Obimpeh who was affectionately called Odewale became the constituency organiser in 2018 before being elected as the constituency chairperson of the party.

Mr. Obimpeh started his teaching career in 2014 at Adaklu Kpodzi Junior High School but later resigned and took up an appointment as the Adaklu District Director of the Youth Employment Agency in 2018.

In a tribute, the wife described him as an epitome of a true husband who made their home welcoming and refreshing to anyone who cared to stay with them.

“Irrespective of your strong stand on values, you were very soft within,” his children said in their tribute.

The NPP described him as a result-oriented, hardworking, friendly, action-oriented, and accommodative person.

Rev. Patience Asiedu Asuah, In-charge of Ho Depot and Adaklu Kodzobi congregations of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in a sermon said the race to amass wealth and political power was drifting mankind from God.

He entreated Christians especially to always be in close relationship with God.

Present were Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister; Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for the area; Ms. Josephine Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive; and Mr. Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive.

The others Mr. Hardy Tuferu, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, representatives of the National Democratic Congress and Regional and Constituency executives of the NPP.

There were donations from the NPP, the Vice President, Dr Mahammadu Bawumiah and the NDC.

He left behind his wife and two children.