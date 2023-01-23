Late Alhaji M.N.D Jawula to be buried in USA Today

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen (MND) Jawula will be buried today in the United States of America (USA), with burial prayers at his family house in Accra.

A burial prayer for the colossal Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula would be held on Sunday, January 22, in the evening at his family house at Accra Newtown.

The late Alhaji MND died yesterday at age 73, and would be laid to rest in the USA in line with the Islamic religion.

A statement from the Islamic Centre of Nashville (ICN), Bellevue Mosque said, “It is our deepest sorrow to inform you that Brother Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula passed away today.

He was the father of Sis Eliham Jawula–Imam and father-in-law of Dr. Abbas Imam”.

“Janaza would be on Sunday, January 22, at 1:15 pm at the ICN Bellevue,” the statement added.

Alhaji MND Jawula was chief of Lepo Kpembe of the Kujolobti Gate in the Northern Region and retired as a Chief Director of the Ghana Civil Service.

Until his death, the former GFA Chairman was head of the Professional League Board and a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Inter-clubs competition committee.

He was the Chairman of the GFA from 1997 to 2001, and also supervised Ghana’s U-17 World Cup success in Ecuador in 1995.