Late Appointments Raise Governance Concerns

Labour consultant Austin Gamey has voiced strong opposition to former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint new personnel into state institutions following the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Speaking on TV3 on February 11, 2025, Gamey argued that making such appointments after elections undermines established principles of responsible governance and economic discipline, especially when the outgoing government is in no position to set the stage for its successor.

Gamey was clear in his assessment, explaining that the norm in public administration is to avoid post-election recruitments. “When you have elections, you don’t recruit immediately after the elections,” he asserted. According to him, once the electoral process concludes, the outgoing government should refrain from making any new appointments. This practice, he noted, helps maintain a balance and prevents the creation of positions that may not fit the priorities or the strategic direction of the incoming administration. He highlighted the concept of a “manpower ceiling” as a crucial tool for ensuring that staffing levels remain appropriate and economically viable.

The consultant’s remarks come at a time when there is growing public disquiet over what many see as the previous government’s last-minute staffing decisions. Critics have suggested that these appointments appear designed to benefit the outgoing administration rather than to serve the long-term interests of the nation. “It is not normally done,” Gamey maintained, emphasizing that such actions could lead to unnecessary complications and hamper the smooth transition of power.

Adding to the debate, Gamey’s comments underline a broader concern about accountability in public office. In a climate where every appointment is scrutinized for transparency and effectiveness, his stance suggests that maintaining strict governance protocols during a transitional period is not only good practice—it is essential for safeguarding the country’s administrative integrity. As discussions over post-election practices intensify, the implications of these late appointments are likely to influence future debates on how best to manage state resources and ensure continuity in governance.